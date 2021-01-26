Super Bowl Injury Update For WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown missed the NFC Championship because of a knee injury. Will he recover in time for the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers didn’t skip a beat with Brown on the sideline. Tom Brady and Tampa Bay out-dueled Aaron Rodgers and the Packers 31-26 to advance to Super Bowl LV. The Bucs now have a date with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brown’s health and availability for the big game is a major talking point leading up to Super Bowl LV. What’s the latest on the former superstar’s health? We now have an answer.

Brown is “expected” to play in Super Bowl LV, per ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini. This could be great news for Brady and the Bucs offense.

“Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell (knee) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf), as well as the Bucs duo of wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), are all expected to be ready for Feb. 7, sources told ESPN’s Dianna Russini,” via ESPN.com.

Antonio Brown’s injury came at an inopportune time. He and Tom Brady were just starting to get in sync. We’ll see if Brown’s missed time impacts that cohesiveness they were just starting to develop on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Bucs would more than welcome a breakout performance from Brown in Super Bowl LV, but it may not be necessary.

Tampa Bay has what it takes to take down Mahomes and the Chiefs. We’ll find out if they’re able to do so on Feb. 7.