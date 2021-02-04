Andy Reid Shares What He Expects From Super Bowl Referees

At the NFC Championship Game two weeks ago, the referees let the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers play a very physical game, up until the final drive when the Packers were flagged for a controversial pass interference that effectively iced the game. Kansas City Chiefs Andy Reid expects Sunday’s Super Bowl LV to be called along those same lines.

Carl Cheffers, a referee in his 21st year working NFL games, will lead the team in Tampa this weekend. He’s joined by Fred Bryan, Rusty Baynes, Eugene Hall, and Dino Paganelli, all refs with Super Bowl experience, as well as James Coleman, Mike Wimmer, and Sarah Thomas, who are making their debuts in the big game. Thomas, the down judge, will be the first woman to referee a Super Bowl.

Reid, coaching in his third Super Bowl as head coach, says that the refs tend to let a bit more go at this stage. “Yeah, so normally that takes place,” he told the media this week, per ProFootballTalk. “Now, the referee that’s working our game, Carl Cheffers, he’s done a couple of our games this year, so he knows us, we know him. And Bryan, the umpire, we know him—the back judge, all these guys have worked our games and/or have been at our training camps in years past.

“I think Bruce [Arians] would tell you the same thing, by the time you get to this one, they know you, they kind of know your players and they’ve watched tape and so on, so they’ve got a pretty good feel on things. But no, I think they let you play within reason. They’re still going to call holdings and do those things, but within reason they’ll let you play.”

Most people involved would probably sign for a game with the referees playing less of a role in the proceedings. No one wants to see a game filled with touchy penalties.

The most important thing is that they stay consistent though, which was the main issue that fans had with the end of Packers-Buccaneers. The penalty called on Kevin King was similar to a number of uncalled potential penalties earlier in the game, on both teams. (There is also a question about whether the pass from Tom Brady was catchable.)

Super Bowl LV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET this Sunday.

