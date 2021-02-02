An Official Attendance Number Is Set For The Super Bowl

There will be fans, including a number of vaccinated healthcare workers who’ve been on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 pandemic, at Sunday’s Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay between the hometown Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. The NFL has revealed more about attendance plans for the game.

It was previously announced that 22,000 fans would be allowed into the game, with 7,500 being vaccinated healthcare workers being give free tickets. Now, it looks like that number has been bumped up a bit.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says that the NFL will actually have 25,000 fans in attendance at Raymond James Stadium. The venue has a listed capacity of over 65,000, so the game will be just over one-third full on Sunday.

In addition, the NFL is taking a cue from numerous other teams and leagues, and will have 30,000 cutouts at the game. Those will fill in many of the attendance gaps, to try and give some semblance of a full stadium.

According to the NFL: The official attendance at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV will be: 25,000 fans and 30,000 cutouts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2021

Super Bowl LV will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 7.

The game is a rematch of the Nov. 27 game between the two sides, a 27-24 Kansas City Chiefs win. KC jumped all over Tampa Bay in that one, going up 17-0 in the first quarter, in large part due to the Buccaneers’ inability to deal with Tyreek Hill, who finished with 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to their credit, clawed their way back in that game, and lost 27-24, though it never really felt like they truly threatened in it. Hopefully Sunday’s game is close throughout, and the eagerly-anticipated Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady duel lives up to the hype.

[Ian Rapoport]