Here’s Full Video Of The Streaker At The Super Bowl Tonight

One fan made the most of the rare opportunity to see the Super Bowl in person this year. One of the reported 22,000 fans let into today’s game, in spite of COVID-19, made his way onto the field, forcing CBS to cut away from coverage for a bit.

He entered the field near the 50, and jogged around for a while before making his way towards the end zone painted for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As he neared the goal line, security closed on him. He went down as one guard almost leveled him, and is probably lucky he did so.

Most called the fan a streaker. It depends on your definition. He was wearing shorts, covering a one-piece leotard. As the picture below shows, it was at least a fair bit revealing.

The delay didn’t last too long during the second half. The fourth quarter has gone on without too much other drama, both in the game and outside of it, thanks to a dominant performance by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense.

ROGUE FAN ON THE FIELD And he slid to avoid being tackled?? #SBLV pic.twitter.com/cKHKVM23rX — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 8, 2021

With two minutes remaining in the game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are blowing out the Kansas City Chiefs. Tom Brady is minutes away from locking up his seventh Super Bowl, adding to his untouchable football legacy.

More shocking is how badly Patrick Mahomes has struggled. The absences on the Chiefs’ offensive line have been huge, and the Buccaneers front has done whatever it wants, with three sacks and numerous other pressures and hits on Mahomes. He’s just 26-for-49 for 270 yards and two interceptions, and so far, is scoreless. This would be his first game without a touchdown since the middle of the 2019 season, and he’s only had five games without his touchdown pass total, including postseason games.

The Bucs lead 31-9. This one is all but over.

