The Weather Forecast For The Super Bowl Isn’t Very Good

Tampa Bay may not be subject to the massive amounts of snow that have fallen on parts of the country in the last few days, but it sounds like we may have sloppy weather for Super Bowl LV on Sunday. That isn’t the best news for what is hopefully going to be a high-flying matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Accuweather, there are thunderstorms expected in the area during the game. As relayed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the current forecast has the temperature at 71 degrees with a 75-percent chance of rain on Sunday.

Right now, it looks like the rain is expected to come in early in the day, with potential thunderstorms in the afternoon. There is still the potential for rain in the evening, but the chance of thunderstorms falls to 11-percent.

The game will be played through the rain, of course. Thunder in the area wouldn’t be ideal though, and could cause a delay in the Super Bowl, which everyone involved would like to avoid.

According to @accuweather, thunderstorms are in the forecast for Super Bowl Sunday. The early prediction: 71 degrees with a 75% chance of rain 🤦🏻‍♂️☔️ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2021

Somewhat amazingly, a weather delay would be a first for a Super Bowl. While the game is often played indoors, we’ve had recent a recent Super Bowl at the Meadowlands, and plenty of others in Florida, where thunderstorms aren’t exactly rare.

The one delay there has been was at Super Bowl XLVII in 2013. That year, the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers had to wait nearly 40 minutes after a partial power outage knocked out the lights at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Hopefully the rain passes early and we get some decent conditions to see Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady toss it all over the yard on Sunday.