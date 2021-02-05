T-Mobile Releases “Banned” Tom Brady, Gronk Super Bowl Commercial

With just two days left until Super Bowl LV, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs are making the final adjustments needed to compete for a title. Meanwhile, advertisers are fine-tuning their spots for the highly anticipated line-up of commercials during the big game.

But, one big company will be sitting this year’s Super Bowl out. And apparently, not by choice.

T-Mobile released an advertisement on Friday, featuring Bucs’ stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, that will not air during Sunday’s game. The commercial is well-put together and features the two veterans having an important video chat about the 43-year-old quarterback’s future.

Without giving anything away, take a look for yourself:

This ad will not air on Sunday. Why was it banned? #TheGOATin5G 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Vh9eBvVmXU — T-Mobile (@TMobile) February 5, 2021

Our only guess is that the "telco sponsor" of the game wouldn't have been too happy with this one 😏 — T-Mobile (@TMobile) February 5, 2021

T-Mobile clearly put a lot of thought into the ad as it checks the boxes that are needed to make a good Super Bowl commercial.

However, the company maintains that the spot has been “banned” from Sunday’s broadcast on CBS. T-Mobile claims, without directly naming the company, that it’s because of Verizon’s partnership with the NFL.

“Even after editing, the spot was still banned ‘based on the … protected telco rights deal,’ ” T-Mobile wrote on YouTube in their caption of the Brady and Gronk advertisement. “So, watch and decide for yourself … what does the ‘official telco sponsor’ not want you to see?”

Those are fighting words from the popular phone service carrier. T-Mobile’s CEO Mike Sievert also shared the ad on his Twitter with some thoughts of his own.

Here it is! Our spot that was BANNED from the big game. Good, right?? I mean why would their “telco sponsor” not want you to see this!!? 🤔😅 #TheGOATin5G pic.twitter.com/923IlYQgAF — Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) February 5, 2021

Nonetheless, T-Mobile was able to put the ad out there and will hope for it to have the same effect as if it had aired during the Super Bowl.

Although Brady and Gronkowski likely didn’t reach the conclusion to link up in Tampa Bay because of spotty cell service, the duo made it back to the Super Bowl anyway. The quarterback-tight end combo has already played in five title games together, so Sunday’s contest will mark their sixth time chasing a ring.

Super LV will kick-off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and air on CBS.