Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announce Decision On Vita Vea

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea makes a tackle against the Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery during a game.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears runs with the ball while being chased by Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on October 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

NFL teams have until May 3 to pick up the fifth-year contract options on their 2018 first-round draft picks. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t have to wait that long to make a decision on Vita Vea.

The Bucs have picked up the fifth-year on Vea’s rookie deal, which locks him in through the 2022 season. The team could opt to sign the massive defensive tackle to an extension starting this offseason.

Vea is the third 2018 first-rounder to officially have his fifth-year option picked up, joining Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward from the Cleveland Browns. The Carolina Panthers could also pick up Sam Darnold’s fifth-year option after acquiring him via trade with the New York Jets.

Additionally, the Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed to a contract extension with their 2018 first-rounder, offensive lineman Kolton Miller.

Vea has been a steady contributor for the Bucs in his first three seasons. A broken leg limited him to only five regular season games in 2020, but Vea returned in the playoffs to help Tampa Bay win Super Bowl LV.

In 34 career regular season games, Vea has recorded 73 tackles and 7.5 sacks.


