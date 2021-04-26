Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announce Decision On Vita Vea

NFL teams have until May 3 to pick up the fifth-year contract options on their 2018 first-round draft picks. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t have to wait that long to make a decision on Vita Vea.

The Bucs have picked up the fifth-year on Vea’s rookie deal, which locks him in through the 2022 season. The team could opt to sign the massive defensive tackle to an extension starting this offseason.

Vea is the third 2018 first-rounder to officially have his fifth-year option picked up, joining Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward from the Cleveland Browns. The Carolina Panthers could also pick up Sam Darnold’s fifth-year option after acquiring him via trade with the New York Jets.

Additionally, the Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed to a contract extension with their 2018 first-rounder, offensive lineman Kolton Miller.

We've picked up the fifth-year option on DL Vita Vea's initial contract, which extends the deal through the 2022 season.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 26, 2021

Vea has been a steady contributor for the Bucs in his first three seasons. A broken leg limited him to only five regular season games in 2020, but Vea returned in the playoffs to help Tampa Bay win Super Bowl LV.

In 34 career regular season games, Vea has recorded 73 tackles and 7.5 sacks.