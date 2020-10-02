Buccaneers Make Decision On Chris Godwin For This Sunday’s Game

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be shorthanded this weekend when they host the Los Angeles Chargers. Two key pieces to Bruce Arians’ offense are nursing injuries that’ll keep them out of action for at least Week 4. ESPN reporter Jenna Laine announced that Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette are officially out for this Sunday’s game.

Godwin suffered a hamstring injury late during the team’s win over the Denver Broncos, whereas Fournette is dealing with an ankle injury. It’s uncertain how long both players’ absences will be.

The huge blow here for the Buccaneers is losing Godwin. He’s a dynamic wideout that can be used both outside and in the slot. In two games this season, he has 11 receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown.

To make matters worse for Tampa Bay, the offense could also be without Scotty Miller. Even though he participated during Friday’s practice session, his status for this Sunday is unclear.

Both Leonard Fournette and Chris Godwin are officially out for Sunday against the Chargers. They’re waiting to see on Scotty Miller. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 2, 2020

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been desperately trying to get their offense up to speed, but that’s tough to do without Leonard Fournette and Chris Godwin.

Since the Buccaneers have a quick turnaround next week, it’s possible that Godwin misses the following game as well. It’s tough to imagine he’ll be ready to play by next Thursday.

Tampa Bay’s final injury report for the week will be released later today. The Buccaneers and Chargers kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

[Jenna Laine]