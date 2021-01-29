The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, with one fewer running back on their roster.

Earlier on Friday, Tampa Bay cut C.J. Prosise from its practice squad, ending his short tenure with the team. The Bucs added wide receiver Cyril Grayson in his place, activating him from injured reserve.

Prosise didn’t last long with the NFC champs, in part because of Tampa’s impressive backfield. The 26-year-old just signed with the team’s practice squad in January, as a reserve option, but was never needed. He lasted just over three weeks and will now be available this upcoming offseason.

A former third round pick, Prosise still has the possibility to contribute in the NFL. He played 10 games for the Texans in 2020 before spending the previous four years in Seattle. Although he might not get the chance to be a carry-heavy running back anymore, he could still find ways to contribute in the league.

Buccaneers cut C.J. Prosise, activate Cyril Grayson to practice squad https://t.co/o4Lx3NdSGb — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 29, 2021

Part of the reason the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Prosise to a deal would have been to provide depth to their veteran running back room. However, Bruce Arians and company should be very please with the way their backfield has played this season.

Even with Tom Brady under center, Tampa Bay employed a run-heavy scheme throughout their push through the postseason. Ronald Jones II turned into a reliable lead ball carrier, while Leonard Fournette seems to have carved out a niche role for himself as the back-up. With 32-year-old LeSean McCoy and youngster Ke’Shawn Vaughn also on the roster, the Buccaneers simply had no space for someone like Prosise.

Tampa Bay’s rushing attack still looks to be at full strength heading into their date with Kansas City. When the two teams meet next Sunday, it’ll be interesting to see what the Buccaneers game plan is for dealing with a stout Chiefs run-defense.

[ProFootballTalk]