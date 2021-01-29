The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be without two pretty big contributors next Sunday, when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Antonio Brown and Jordan Whitehead are both are both listed as “doubtful,” with just over a week until the game.

Brown did not practice this week, due to a lingering knee issue that has plagued him for some time. Whitehead, who played a big role in the NFC Championship win over the Green Bay Packers before being knocked out of that game, is dealing with both a labrum and knee issue. He injured his shoulder on a big hit on Packers running back Aaron Jones, which forced a fumble and took both players out of the game.

The game isn’t until next weekend, but both players would be “doubtful” if it was played this weekend. The extra time to recover is obviously good news, but the Bucs are clearly not near 100-percent at this point in the run-up to the Super Bowl.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who missed the Packers game, and linebacker Lavonte David are both listed as questionable. Neither practiced this week either.

Latest injury report for Super Bowl 55 pic.twitter.com/R0pZYJFfTg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 29, 2021

The Kansas Chiefs aren’t without their issues, either. Offensive tackle Eric Fisher was injured in the AFC Championship and will miss the Super Bowl, as will linebacker Willie Gay, who just surgery on a torn meniscus.

This year’s Super Bowl also has the specter of COVID-19 looming. Starting today, any player who tests positive will be out for the Feb. 7 game.

Hopefully the pandemic doesn’t rear its ugly head, and we get a great game with mostly-full rosters between the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.