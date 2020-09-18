The good news is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have at least one Pro Bowl wide receiver catching passes from Tom Brady this weekend. The bad news is they probably won’t have two. Star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have been dealing with lingering injuries over the last week.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Evans was a full participant in practice today. He has been removed from the injury report after dealing with a hamstring injury.

The outlook is a lot more pessimistic for fellow Pro Bowler Godwin though. Per the report, he is being listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers with a concussion.

Godwin led the Bucs in receptions and yards in their 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints this past weekend. Evans had only one catch, but it was for a touchdown.

Injury updates:

— #Bucs WR Mike Evans (hamstring) was a full participant today and is off the injury report. He’s good to go. WR Chris Godwin (concussion) is doubtful.

— The #Falcons have taken WR Julio Jones (hamstring) off the injury report and he’s good to go, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2020

Chris Godwin’s absence would obviously be felt given his production in Week 1.

But as has been discussed ad nauseum for months, the Bucs are absolutely saturated with talented receivers.

Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski, OJ Howard, Scotty Miller, LeSean McCoy, Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette are just some of the weapons Tom Brady has at his disposal this weekend.

But Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers will be a big test for these Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They can ill-afford to start the season 0-2, let alone 0-2 in the NFC South.

Who will Tom Brady feed the ball to if Godwin isn’t good to go on Sunday?

