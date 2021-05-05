The Buccaneers Are Signing A Special Teams Standout

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their special teams on Wednesday, signing former Denver Broncos linebacker Joseph Jones.

Jones spent the last four seasons in Denver after originally signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2017.

During his time with the Broncos, he established himself as an essential piece of the franchise’s special teams units.

In 49 career games, Jones has tallied 31 tackles. He recorded a career-high 16 stops in 2018.

We've signed S Raven Greene and LB Joseph Jones.#GoBucshttps://t.co/KZsoV7VloY — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 5, 2021

In four years with the Broncos, Jones only played 37 snaps on defense, with 24 of those coming in a 2018 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he’s played 60% or more of special teams snaps in every game but one for his career.

Safety Raven Greene, who spent his first three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, also signed with Tampa Bay this afternoon. We’re at the part of the year where teams are now looking to what is left on the free agent market to shore up depth on the roster.