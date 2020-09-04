Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Decision On Former Wisconsin RB

Tampa Bay’s backfield was already crowded prior to adding Leonard Fournette. Once the former first-round pick signed with the team, general manager Jason Licht had to part ways with one of his running backs.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first broke the news that Tampa Bay released Dare Ogunbowale. It’s a surprising move when you consider his contributions both on offense and special teams – Brandon Bolden was the only running back to play more snaps on special teams in 2019.

Ogunbowale was a team captain for the Buccaneers. Though he didn’t do much on the ground last season, he did have 35 receptions for 286 yards.

The Buccaneers had a tough decision to make regarding its backfield. Ronald Jones and LeSean McCoy have impressed Bruce Arians during training camp, and it was highly unlikely the front office would cut ties with third-round pick Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

Unfortunately, the logjam in the backfield for Tampa Bay made Ogunbowale the odd man out.

The #Bucs are cutting RB Dare Ogunbowale, source said, a special teams captain and core contributor who has been with the team since 2018. The RB room was crowded thanks to the addition of Leonard Fournette. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2020

In addition to cutting Ogunbowale, the Buccaneers also released kicker Matt Gay.

Ogunbowale should find a new home in the near future. He’s a solid pass protector and receiver out of the backfield. Those are both qualities that teams love to see in a third-down back.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are looking for another tailback. Perhaps they’ll try to add Ogunbowale to their 53-man roster.