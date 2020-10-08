On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off against the Chicago Bears in a matchup of 3-1 teams.

While both have three wins on the season, the Bucs and Bears enter tonight’s game on very different streaks. The Buccaneers opened the season with a loss to the New Orleans Saints.

In three games since, Tampa Bay has been dominant en route to a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Bears opened the season on a three-game win streak, but looked horrendous last weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.

Both will look to find their fourth win of the season in just over an hour. Shortly before kickoff, the Buccaneers received some great news.

Wide receiver Mike Evans, who is dealing with an ankle injury, will play. So too with running back Leonard Fournette, who was ruled doubtful earlier this week.

On the negative side, Tampa Bay will be without star wide receiver Chris Godwin, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Fellow wideout Justin Watson and running back LeSean McCoy will also not be available.

Despite the game being played in Chicago, the Buccaneers enter as a 3.5-point favorite. Tom Brady and company are on a roll scoring at least 28 points in three-straight games.

Having Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette on the field will go a long way to making that four in a row.