Buccaneers Announce That They’ve Re-signed Running Back After Super Bowl

Former Notre Dame running back C.J. Prosise was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers days before their Super Bowl LV win. He’s back with the NFL champs today, the team has announced.

The 26-year old back began his career with the Seattle Seahawks, who took him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He remained with the team for the first four years of his NFL career, before spending most of 2020 with the Houston Texans. He was added by the Buccaneers after being waived by Houston, but released to free up a roster spot before the game with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Apparently, Bruce Arians and his staff still like what they’ve seen from Prosise, who has been an interesting third-down back with the ability to do damage out of the backfield as a receiver. He’s signing back with the team entering the 2021 offseason.

The team announced the additions of Prosise, defensive lineman Sam Renner, and center Donell Stanley today. Prosise returns after a three-week stint on the practice squad. The two linemen are both newcomers to the Bucs.

We've signed three more players, bringing back RB C.J. Prosise and adding first-year players DL Sam Renner and C Donell Stanley.

C.J. Prosise played a career high 10 games in 2020, all for Houston. He totaled 37 yards from scrimmage, and caught a touchdown pass.

His best year was his rookie campaign in 2016, with the Seahawks. That season, he had 380 total yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, and averaged an impressive 8.1 yards per touch.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers backfield was a question entering the season, but wound up being a strength in the playoffs. Ronald Jones was solid throughout the year, and Leonard Fournette lived up to his previous billing in the postseason, totaling 448 yards and four touchdowns during the title run.

