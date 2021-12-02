Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release An Official Statement

The NFL handed down a stern punishment for three players, including two members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Thursday for misrepresenting their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocol.

According to an announcement from the league on Thursday, Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Tampa Bay safety Mike Edwards have been suspended for the next three games without pay. Free agent John Franklin III, if he were to be signed by a team, will also ineligible to play in the next three games.

All three players accepted the discipline and waived their right to appeal, according to the NFL.

The Buccaneers, who are at the center of the controversy because of Brown’s and Edwards’ involvement, released a statement addressing the investigation and subsequent suspensions on Thursday.

“We appreciate the League’s timely handling of this matter and recognize that importance of the health and safety protocols that have been established. We will continue to implement all league COVID-19 protocols,” the team said.

A few weeks ago, Brown’s former live-in chef alleged that Brown obtained a fake vaccination card prior to the start of the 2021 season to sidestep around the NFL’s more stringent health and safety protocols for unvaccinated players. The 33-year-old wide receiver denied the allegations through his agent and the Buccaneers insisted that they adhered to the league rules, but apparently that was not the case.

Now Tampa Bay will lose not only one of its top pass catchers, but a reserve defensive back as well.

Brown had already been battling an ankle injury for the past few weeks, so he was expected to miss this Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. He’ll now miss a Dec. 12 matchup with the Bills, as well as Dec. 19, NFC South battle against the Saints.

Brown will be eligible to return for Tampa Bay’s game against the Carolina Panthers on December 26.