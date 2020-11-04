Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release Rookie Wide Receiver

We knew that somebody in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiving corps was going to be sacrificed to bring on Antonio Brown. Today we found out who it is.

According to Greg Auman of the The Athletic, the Buccaneers are releasing rookie wide receiver John Hurst from the practice squad. The former West Georgia wide receiver has been on and off the Bucs’ roster since signing with them as a UDFA earlier this year.

Hurst was a star for the Wolves in Division II, earning First-Team All-Gulf South Conference honors as a senior in 2019. In 35 games for West Georgia, Hurst had 77 receptions for 1,242 yards and 12 touchdowns.

John Hurst never saw action in an NFL game, though. His career got off to a rough start as the Bucs placed him on IR to start the year. Throughout October he was being released, signed and added to the practice squad.

But Hurst’s loss will likely be Antonio Brown’s gain. The seven-time Pro Bowler was added to the team’s active roster following the end of his eight-game suspension.

Brown joins a receiving corps that is already stacked with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, OJ Howard and Scott Miller.

One of the NFL’s best offenses is about to get a whole lot better.

It’s a shame that John Hurst won’t get a chance to be a part of the team.