The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done a tremendous job at keeping last season’s Super Bowl champion roster together. Today, another member of the squad re-signed, but one that most Bucs fans hope never has to see the field.

Ryan Griffin, a longtime depth quarterback for Tampa, has re-upped with the team. The former undrafted free agent out of Tulane spent 2013-14 with the New Orleans Saints, before joining the Buccaneers in 2015.

He has appeared in two NFL games during that time, in back-to-back weeks with the Bucs in 2019. In Week 13, he came in during a 38-35 win over the Indianapolis Colts, completing two of four throws for 18 yards. The next week, in a 38-17 win at the Detroit Lions, he appeared on the last Bucs drive in relief of Jameis Winston, and took four straight knees to run out the clock.

Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought in Tom Brady, who led the team to its second Super Bowl. Blaine Gabbert, a former first-round pick, served as Brady’s backup, appearing in four games for the team. Gabbert’s status for 2021 is still up in the air, but Griffin will be back.

The Bucs have re-signed backup quarterback Ryan Griffin, aka the world’s greatest party wingman. pic.twitter.com/CX8fUkq2Ki — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 20, 2021

Gabbert played last year on a one-year, $1.19 million deal. He is now a free agent, and is one of the few relatively major players to remain unsigned from that team.

Among the others: controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown, veteran running back LeSean McCoy, and linebacker Deone Bucannon.

Tom Brady’s status with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the most important thing, and that is not in question. He extended his original two-year deal with the franchise back in early March, helping give the team some flexibility to get a number of other crucial players back into the fold for 2021 and beyond.

[Tampa Bay Buccaneers]