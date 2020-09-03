NFL TE Has Bold Comparison For This Year’s Bucs Team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a monster offseason. Adding Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and on Wednesday, Leonard Fournette, Bruce Arians’ team could have a seriously explosive offense.

The team already had an elite wide receiver duo. Mike Evans is one of the NFL’s best deep threats, and Chris Godwin emerged as a prolific pass catcher in 2019. Throw in tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, and this team has a ton of fire power.

Time will tell how these stars mesh. Brady started to show his age in 2019, his final year with the New England Patriots. Of course, the Patriots had a fraction of the offensive weapons that the Buccaneers do this year.

After the addition of Fournette, who was recently released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, tight end Eric Ebron took note. “Golden State Bucs,” the Pittsburgh Steelers player tweeted in response to a since-deleted tweet about the acquisition. The emoji would indicate that he doesn’t really see this as a Kevin Durant/Steph Curry/Klay Thompson-esque group, but at their best, Tampa Bay does look like it might have a Super Bowl-caliber offense.

Golden State Bucs 😂😭 https://t.co/yVIijSozaB — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) September 3, 2020

Leonard Fournette’s Jaguars tenure hit some big snags in the last year, but he was probably more productive than most remember in 2019. In 15 games, he had career highs with 1,152 yards rushing and 522 through the air. He only reached the end zone three times, but that is a very situation-dependent stat.

In Tampa, he should have the ability to run in an offense that will really open things up with the passing game. With Ronald Jones II, Lesean McCoy, and Ke’Shawn Vaughn, the Bucs have plenty of options at running back as well, so it could be something of an RB-by-committee situation, though Fournette definitely seems like the most talented option in the group.

The new look Tampa Bay Buccaneers open the season on the road against the division rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13.

