Bucs Reportedly Make A Decision On Super Bowl Parade

Bruce Arians will reportedly get his parade after all. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach was worried that his team wouldn’t get its customary Super Bowl parade to celebrate the championship, but plans have apparently changed.

Arians captured his first Super Bowl as head coach on Sunday, as his Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. At 68 years old, he became the oldest coach to win the Super Bowl.

He was honest about how he felt winning it this year, of all years. It has been an incredible year for Tampa sports, with the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup, and the Rays winning the AL Pennant and going to the World Series. Unfortunately, with this year being what it is, that means fans haven’t had the normal opportunities to celebrate championships, as COVID-19 continues to spread.

“The icing — well, not the icing on the cake, but the icing off the cake is we can’t have a parade,” Bruce Arians told the Los Angeles Times. “First Super Bowl team winners that can’t have a parade, because of the pandemic. It’s melancholy or whatever it is, but I want to get on a damn truck and ride through the city with the damn trophy, man. Watch the fans. This is their trophy.” He may still get that chance.

Florida has been one of the states that has resisted lockdowns, with governor Ron DeSantis pushing for fans to fill stadiums and arenas throughout the year, and actively pushing back on the protocols that many other states have imposed. That considered, it isn’t super surprising that Tampa, of all teams, may be permitted to have a parade.

What it will look like, and what safety precautions the team and city will take to prevent this from becoming a superspreader event, is yet to be seen.

Obviously we’re happy for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans who will be able to celebrate this year’s great team, but hopefully it isn’t at unnecessary risk to everyone’s health.