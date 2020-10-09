Injury Update For Buccaneers Star DT Vita Vea

Last night wound up being a costly one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On top of a bad loss to the Chicago Bears, which finished with an embarrassing moment for Tom Brady, the team may be without Vita Vea for the rest of the year.

The nose tackle was having perhaps his best NFL season yet, with 10 tackles and two sacks on the inside for Tampa Bay. He took down Nick Foles once last night, and helped hold the Bears to a paltry 35 rushing yards on 14 carries, just 2.5 yards per carry in the game.

Late in the fourth quarter, Vea suffered what looked like a pretty serious ankle injury, making a tackle on Bears running back David Montgomery. The team is waiting to confirm the diagnosis, but it looks like the worst fears are likely here.

According to Adam Schefter, the team fears that he suffered a fractured ankle and will be out for the season. He’ll undergo an MRI today, but it isn’t good news at all.

Buccaneers fear that DT Vita Vea suffered a season-ending broken ankle last night, per source. Vea undergoing an MRI today to confirm. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2020

Here is video of the Vita Vea injury from the late fourth quarter. As you may imagine, it is pretty gruesome, so use discretion in viewing.

On this play #Bucs Vita Vea appears to suffer a high ankle sprain vs a fracture. Will get X-rays to rule out a fracture as that is a definite possibility. Will not return and will miss time @AdamSchefter @TheFantasyDRS @gregauman pic.twitter.com/D1Mi1uXaQl — Eric Friedman, MD (@sportsinjuryMD) October 9, 2020

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a slog of a game, falling to the Bears 20-19, despite giving up just 243 total yards in the game.

Tampa falls to 3-2 on the season, while the Bears have somehow climbed to 4-1, despite looking pretty shaky in just about every game they’ve played this year. A win’s a win’s a win, though.