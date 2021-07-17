In February, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blew out the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV to capture their first championship since 2002. With the new season approaching fairly soon, the defending champions have decided they will visit the White House before training camp begins.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers will visit the White House this upcoming Tuesday.

This is the first time an NFL team is visiting the White House in the last four years. The Eagles were uninvited in 2018, the Patriots passed up the opportunity in 2019, and the Chiefs couldn’t go in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Stroud didn’t have an update on which players will be in attendance on Tuesday. Some fans want to know if Tom Brady will be there since he skipped the New England Patriots’ ceremony in 2017.

Brady led the charge for the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, as he completed 21-of-29 pass attempts for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

This is the final weekend before #Bucs training camp. White House appearance with the Super Bowl champs Tues., SB ring ceremony Thursday, players report/physicals Sat., first workout Sunday. Should be an interesting 2021 season. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) July 17, 2021

Once this White House visit is over, the Buccaneers will have to turn the page on the 2020 season and get ready for their title defense.

Tampa Bay’s front office did an outstanding job of retaining all its key free agents this offseason, re-signing Shaq Barrett, Antonio Brown, Lavonte David, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski.

The Buccaneers will start the 2021 season at home, as they’ll host the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9 at Raymond James Stadium.

[Rick Stroud]