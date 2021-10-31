Bucs Reportedly Set To Get Major Reinforcements Soon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already 6-1 and one of the top teams in the NFC. With help reportedly on the way, they could get even better.

According to reports on Sunday, tight end Rob Gronkowski could be back for this afternoon’s game against the Saints. Gronkowski has missed the last four games with cracked ribs and a punctured lung.

In addition, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is saying wide receiver Antonio Brown should be back after the team’s Week 9 bye. Brown did not play last week and will miss today’s game due to an ankle and heel issue.

Rapoport also reported that cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting could return post-bye. Murphy-Bunting broke his arm in Week 1 while Davis injured his quad in Week 4.

More on the #Bucs, who are getting healthier.

— Antonio Brown is likely back after the bye from foot/heel injuries.

— CBs Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting are also progressing well and could be back after the bye, as well. https://t.co/nndcU30AFt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2021

Despite dealing with all these injuries, the Bucs have been rolling this season. That’s what happens when you have Tom Brady, a strong offensive line to protect him and a bevy of skill players to withstand the losses of Gronkowski and Brown.

The Bucs will look to move to 7-1 and take an even firmer grasp on the NFC South when they take on the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 p.m. ET this afternoon.