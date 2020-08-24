Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is dipping into his coaching past in order to add an offensive lineman to his current roster.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bucs are set to sign former Arizona Cardinals center A.Q. Shipley. The 34-year-old Shipley spent the last five seasons in Arizona.

For the first three of those years, he played for Arians. Now in his second year running the Bucs, Arians was the head coach of the Cardinals from 2013-17.

Shipley also played for Arians with the Indianapolis Colts in 2012 when the latter was the interim head coach while Chuck Pagano underwent cancer treatments. A seventh-round draft pick out of Penn State in 2009, Shipley began his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, whose offensive coordinator at the time was…Bruce Arians.

Former Cardinals’ center A.Q. Shipley is reuniting with his former Arizona HC Bruce Arians in Tampa, per source. The two sides have reached agreement, pending physical when protocol allows. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2020

Shipley started all 16 games for the Cardinals last season, as well as in 2016 and 2017. He missed the entire 2018 campaign with an ACL injury.

For his career, Shipley has appeared in 105 games and made 70 starts for three different franchises: the Colts, Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens.

Currently, the Tampa Bay Bucs have Ryan Jensen as their starting center. Shipley theoretically provides solid, experienced depth at the position.