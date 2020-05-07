Tampa Bay’s 1st Tom Brady Home Matchup Is Reportedly Set

The Spun

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL game.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sideline during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans will get to see Tom Brady for the first time in a regular season game at home in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

He and his new teammates will be facing a division foe that day: the Carolina Panthers. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Carolina is heading to Tampa in Week 2 after hosting the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

Tampa Bay will open up its season at the New Orleans Saints, meaning Brady will get an early welcome to his new division. We may also get the opportunity to learn how the Bucs may fit into the NFC South race in those first two weeks.

No game time for Brady and the Bucs’ home opener has been confirmed. The full NFL schedule release is set for 8 p.n. ET tonight on ESPN.

In addition to the first two weeks already being reported, it looks like the Bucs are heading to MetLife Stadium in Week 8 for a Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants.

Brady has a history with the Giants, if you weren’t aware. Eli Manning won’t be playing in this game though.

More matchups should leak in the next few hours before the official unveiling of the 2020 schedule.

