Tampa Bay Bucs WR Has Reportedly Been Arrested

Tampa Bay Bucs wide receiver and return man Jaydon Mickens was reportedly arrested on felony charges last week, as was first reported by PewterReport.com on Thursday. The Buccaneers are expected to soon release a statement addressing the situation.

The arrest took place at a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles. Mickens was reportedly arrested on felony charges for being in possession of a concealed firearm, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Mickens’ future with Tampa Bay is obviously now in question. The Bucs released and then re-signed Mickens during the 2020 season, and he spent most of his playing time on special teams.

The Buccaneers will soon address the situation with a statement. It’ll be interesting to see how Tampa Bay moves forward in the situation.

Bucs expected to have a statement today regarding Jaydon Mickens, arrested in L.A. on a felony charge for having a concealed firearm in his vehicle, per @PewterReport — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) March 11, 2021

Jaydon Mickens is on contract with the Tamp Bay Bucs for one more year. He’s due to make $920,000 for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Mickens emerged as the Bucs’ best return man late this past season, averaging 25 yards per return. Seeing there’s a plethora of electric returners available each and every off-season, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not Tampa Bay chooses to move forward with Mickens, despite his latest legal trouble.

Mickens doesn’t provide much value outside of special teams. And the Bucs don’t have much of a need for extra receivers.

