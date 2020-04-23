Tampa Bay’s Mayor Has A Message For Tom Brady

Over the last few weeks, new Bucs quarterback Tom Brady has had quite the introduction to his new home town of Tampa, Florida.

On Monday, Brady got caught working out in a local park when it was supposed to be shut down due to COVID-19. We also found out that earlier this month, he accidentally entered the wrong home in a Tampa neighborhood because he thought it belonged to Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

“Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering…just making myself at home in Tompa Bay!” Brady said on Twitter, reacting to is inauspicious first impression.

Now, Tampa mayor Jane Castor has responded to Brady. She did so in pretty epic fashion.

“And everyone said @RobGronkowski was the wild one… 🤷‍♀️😂 Welcome to @CityofTampa, @TomBrady!” Castor wrote.

It is good to see everybody being able to laugh at Brady’s recent mishaps.

As long as he’s able to play at a high level for the Bucs, he’ll be able to get away with a lot in town.