Video: Postgame Meeting Between Tom Brady, Taylor Heinicke

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke had one of the most-unexpectedly impressive playoff performances in a long time on Saturday night.

The Football Team fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-23, in the Wild Card Round on Saturday evening. However, Heinicke played admirably in replacement of an injured Alex Smith, who was out with a leg injury.

Heinicke threw for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 26 of 44 passing. The former XFL quarterback added six rushes for 46 yards and one touchdown.

The future of Washington’s quarterback position is pretty up in the air right now, but Heinicke could prove to be a potential answer in 2021 and beyond. He played like a quarterback deserving of an opportunity on Saturday night.

Heinicke was able to have a postgame meeting with Tom Brady following the game, too. NBC’s cameras showed Heinicke patiently waiting to get a chance to speak with Brady on the field.

“Good luck to you,” Brady appeared to say to Heinicke following the Wild Card game.

nothing but respect to Taylor Heinicke for going on this long quest to talk to Tom Brady only for him to say "good luck to ya!" and run away pic.twitter.com/65eNboHEFf — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 10, 2021

While Heinicke and Washington are going home, Tampa Bay is moving on. The Buccaneers will face either the Saints or the Rams in the Divisional Round next weekend.