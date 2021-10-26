Tedy Bruschi Not Happy With What Tom Brady Said Last Night

Tedy Bruschi isn’t happy with Tom Brady right now.

Brady joined Peyton and Eli Manning during ESPN’s secondary Monday Night Football broadcast for the Saints-Seahawks game. During his appearance, he had a pretty eye-opening comment on NFL defenses these days.

“And the defense, would you give them any credit for being smart enough to figure that out, the jumping? Now, I wouldn’t, believe me,” Brady said after Saints quarterback Jameis Winston got a defender to jump after pump-faking past the line of scrimmage. “Have you ever been in some of those defensive meeting rooms? I mean, you wonder why they play defense and (then) after about two minutes you go, ‘Yup, they can never be an offensive player.’

“Defense is kind of like a dog chasing a car — just get the guy with the ball.”

Ouch. For a former defensive star like Bruschi, that’s an insult. And it might just end up ruining their friendship (joking, of course).

Playing defense is like a dog chasing a car?! @TomBrady is not my friend anymore. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) October 26, 2021

To be fair, Brady did go onto praise his defensive teammates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Obviously we’ve got a lot of great defensive players,” Brady continued.

We assume Brady feels the same way about Bruschi, who was an absolute nightmare for opposing NFL offenses during his football career.

Brady has made a living out of making opposing defenses look silly, though. If there’s anyone who can say what he did during Monday Night Football, it’s him.