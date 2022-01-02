Terrell Owens Reacts To The Antonio Brown Drama

Former NFL receiver Terrell Owens didn’t care for being compared to Antonio Brown.

A Twitter used asked who the bigger diva was between Owens and Brown and Owens made sure to respond on his personal account with his true thoughts.

Wow. Respectfully and Disrespectfully, there’s no comparison. Clearly you’ve been drinking the kool-aid. https://t.co/d6th2OAan2 — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 2, 2022

Owens was always a lot to deal with during his NFL career, but he never got close to doing what Brown did on Sunday.

Brown got into a heated scuffle with teammates on the sideline before he decided he was done. He took off his uniform and threw his jersey into the crowd before jogging into the locker room.

At the time of the incident, Brown only had 26 yards on three receptions and those stats stayed the same through the end of the contest.

After the Bucs came back to win in the final seconds, head coach Bruce Arians confirmed that Brown is no longer a member of the team.

It’s unlikely he’ll be a member of any team moving forward after quitting on the Bucs.