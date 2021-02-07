The Big Public Super Bowl Bets Seem To Be Leaning 1 Way

There is always heavy betting action on the Super Bowl every year. This year, the biggest bets seem to be on one side.

There have been three reported seven-figure wagers place on Super Bowl LV, and all of them have been on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The most recent bet is for $1 million, according to ESPN’s David Purdum, and is on Tampa Bay to win outright.

The first two wagers were for a reported $2.3 million and $3.46 million and bet on the Bucs covering the 3.5-point spread.

The largest wager came from Gallery Furniture founder and legendary Houston-based bettor Jim McIngvale, aka “Mattress Mack.”

A $1 million money-line bet on the Bucs +135 was placed with @BetMGM on Saturday night in Nevada. It's the third reported seven-figure wager on the Super Bowl. All three have been on the Bucs. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) February 7, 2021

If you’re going to lay down more than a million bucks on a football game, you could do worse than putting your faith in Tom Brady.

On the flip side though, it’s tough to bet that much against Patrick Mahomes the way his career is unfolding. We’ll see if these three people are celebrating or crying come approximately 10 p.m. ET tonight.