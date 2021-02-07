The Spun

The Big Public Super Bowl Bets Seem To Be Leaning 1 Way

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Kansas City Chiefs defense in a Super Bowl LV preview during the 2020 season.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass in the second quarter against Tanoh Kpassagnon #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs during their game at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

There is always heavy betting action on the Super Bowl every year. This year, the biggest bets seem to be on one side.

There have been three reported seven-figure wagers place on Super Bowl LV, and all of them have been on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The most recent bet is for $1 million, according to ESPN’s David Purdum, and is on Tampa Bay to win outright.

The first two wagers were for a reported $2.3 million and $3.46 million and bet on the Bucs covering the 3.5-point spread.

The largest wager came from Gallery Furniture founder and legendary Houston-based bettor Jim McIngvale, aka “Mattress Mack.”

If you’re going to lay down more than a million bucks on a football game, you could do worse than putting your faith in Tom Brady.

On the flip side though, it’s tough to bet that much against Patrick Mahomes the way his career is unfolding. We’ll see if these three people are celebrating or crying come approximately 10 p.m. ET tonight.


