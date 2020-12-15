The Buccaneers Have Special Teams Concerns For Sunday’s Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a major concern about their special teams unit heading into Sunday’s game.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Bucs have placed punter Bradley Pinion, kicker Ryan Succop and long snapper Zach Triner on the COVID/reserve list. Tampa Bay could be facing unprecedented circumstances this weekend.

“Buccaneers’ special teams have concerns for Sunday at Atlanta: Tampa Bay placed punter Bradley Pinion, kicker Ryan Succop and long snapper Zach Triner on the Reserve/COVID-19 list,” Schefter writes.

The Bucs may have to turn to their practice squad for this weekend with most of their special teams unit decimated. It’ll be interesting to see what Tampa Bay does here in the next few days. For now, the team is without its starting punter, kicker and long snapper.

Buccaneers’ special teams have concerns for Sunday at Atlanta: Tampa Bay placed punter Bradley Pinion, kicker Ryan Succop and long snapper Zach Triner on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2020

It’s been a brutal few weeks for Tom Brady and the Bucs. Tampa Bay has lost two of its last three games – and even the lone win didn’t inspire much confidence.

The Bucs beat the Vikings 26-14 this past Sunday, but it was an ugly outing. There’s serious concerns this may not be a Super Bowl team after all. But it may be too early to doubt Brady as the veteran quarterback always tends to play his best in the playoffs.

No. 12 will need to be at his best this coming Sunday against the Falcons, especially if the Buccaneers are without the majority of their special teams players.