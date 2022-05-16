The Buccaneers Signed 3 New Players On Monday

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05: A Tampa Bay Buccaneers throwback helmet is shown on the sidelines during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added three new players to their roster after concluding their rookie mini-camp on Sunday.

Of the 31 players to try out, Tampa Bay signed signed wide receiver Kameron Brown, defensive lineman Mike Greene, and tight end JJ Howland on Monday.

Brown tallied 10 touchdowns for Charleston Southern in 2019 before going to Coastal Carolina, where he collected 605 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 36 catches as a super senior last season.

Greene wrapped up his fifth senior at James Madison with five sacks. The 6'3", 293-pound defender registered 177 tackles and 18 sacks over 57 career games with the Dukes.

A National Honor Society member at Yale, Howland had 238 receiving yards and two touchdowns last season after sitting out the previous two years.

"We are extremely excited for JJ as he begins camp with the Buccaneers," Yale head coach Tony Reno said, per the school's athletic page. "JJ brought an incredible work ethic and drive to our team's at Yale and I know he will bring the same to Tampa Bay."



The Buccaneers waived defensive lineman Kobe Smith and wide receiver Austin Watkins to get under the offseason's 90-player roster limit.