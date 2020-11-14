The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Bucs Had Some Brutal Traveling Difficulties On Saturday

A closeup of two Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets.TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Helmets and an NFL football set behind the bench as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 37 - 3 and clinched a playoff berth. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempted to travel to North Carolina Saturday evening, but met unexpected circumstances which wound up delaying the team’s travel.

Tom Brady and the Bucs are coming off a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints last Sunday night. Tampa Bay is hoping to puts the loss behind this Sunday when it takes on the Carolina Panthers.

The Bucs usually travel to their road opponent’s area on Saturday evenings, as they did Saturday night. But the team ran into some issues after boarding the plane.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bucs had to wait five-plus hours on the tarmac because their plane was experiencing mechanical issues. Luckily, it looks like the mechanical issues have been fixed and Tampa Bay is on its way to Carolina. But there’s no doubt it was a frustrating situation for the Bucks, nonetheless.

Plane issues are the worst, whether you’re an NFL player or just a casual traveler. Luckily, it looks like the situation has been sorted out.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a major bounce-back win after last week’s defeat. The Bucs looked totally out of sync against a spirited New Orleans Saints team. The last thing Tampa Bay can afford is a second-straight loss, especially at the hands of the Panthers.

The Bucs should have no problem getting back in the win column this weekend, that is, as long as they make it to Carolina without any further mechanical issues on their plane.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.