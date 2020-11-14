The Bucs Had Some Brutal Traveling Difficulties On Saturday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempted to travel to North Carolina Saturday evening, but met unexpected circumstances which wound up delaying the team’s travel.

Tom Brady and the Bucs are coming off a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints last Sunday night. Tampa Bay is hoping to puts the loss behind this Sunday when it takes on the Carolina Panthers.

The Bucs usually travel to their road opponent’s area on Saturday evenings, as they did Saturday night. But the team ran into some issues after boarding the plane.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bucs had to wait five-plus hours on the tarmac because their plane was experiencing mechanical issues. Luckily, it looks like the mechanical issues have been fixed and Tampa Bay is on its way to Carolina. But there’s no doubt it was a frustrating situation for the Bucks, nonetheless.

Adding to the difficulty of traveling during the time of COVID: The #Bucs have been waiting for about 5 hours on the tarmac due to mechanical issues before traveling to Carolina. They’re set to leave now, but some disruption on their road trip to play the #Panthers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2020

Plane issues are the worst, whether you’re an NFL player or just a casual traveler. Luckily, it looks like the situation has been sorted out.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a major bounce-back win after last week’s defeat. The Bucs looked totally out of sync against a spirited New Orleans Saints team. The last thing Tampa Bay can afford is a second-straight loss, especially at the hands of the Panthers.

The Bucs should have no problem getting back in the win column this weekend, that is, as long as they make it to Carolina without any further mechanical issues on their plane.