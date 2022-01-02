The Bucs Have No Official Comment On Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers career–and probably his time in the NFL–ended this afternoon, even if the team won’t say it officially.

Brown “quit” the Bucs midgame in disturbing and astonishing fashion moments ago. The mercurial wide receiver stripped off his jersey and pads and went to the locker room at MetLife Stadium shirtless, stopping along the way to throw his shirt into the stands.

Before this happened, an angry Brown could be seen arguing on the Bucs sideline. Fellow receiver Mike Evans tried to calm him down to no avail.

As of right now, the Buccaneers have no official comment on the incident with Brown. They’re going to have to address it during the postgame media availability.

Whatever they have to say today, we expect Brown will be released soon.

Bucs have no official word on why Antonio Brown pulled off his jersey and shirt and ran into the locker room during the game. Won't be addressed by the team until postgame. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 2, 2022

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians has tried to be coy about the off-field drama involving Brown this season, which includes a recent suspension for falsifying a COVID-19 vaccination card. It will be interesting to see what Arians has to say about today.

He might not reveal this publicly, but we’d wager money he’s relieved to not have to deal with Brown any more after this afternoon’s display.