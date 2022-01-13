The Bucs Signed A Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ receiving corps has really taken a hit over the past few months, which is unfortunate because the playoffs are around the corner.

With Chris Godwin out due to a torn ACL and Antonio Brown no longer on the roster, the Buccaneers will rely heavily on Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski.

Cyril Grayson was suddenly emerging as a nice weapon for Tom Brady, but he suffered a hamstring injury and is doubtful for this Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He had nine catches for 162 yards and a touchdown in the last three games of the regular season.

Since the Buccaneers will most likely be without Grayson this Sunday, they’ve signed wide receiver John Brown to their practice squad. It’s unclear if he’ll be elevated to the main roster for Wild Card Weekend.

We've signed WR John Brown to the practice squad and released RB Darwin Thompson. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 13, 2022

Brown, a former third-round pick, played in four games this season. He did not register a single catch in those games.

During the 2020 season, Brown had 33 receptions for 458 yards and three touchdowns. Though his best days are most likely behind him, there’s no doubt he still possesses the speed to make plays downfield.

The Buccaneers and Eagles will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.