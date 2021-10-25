On Sunday afternoon, Tom Brady threw the 600th touchdown pass of his illustrious career. The ball, which was caught by Mike Evans, initially ended up in fan’s hands though.

Evans, without knowing it was Brady’s 600th career touchdown throw, handed the ball to a fan in the stands. The fan, 29-year-old Byron Kennedy, eventually gave the ball back, seeing that Brady wanted to hold onto it as a souvenir for his tremendous accomplishment.

Some estimate the ball could have end up garnering $500,000 at a sports memorabilia auction. So it was a pretty cool moment when the fan gave the ball back to Brady in exchange just for another ball and some team apparel. Well, on second thought, he does have one request.

Kennedy doesn’t want any money for giving the ball back to Brady. He does want to play a round of golf with the Buccaneers quarterback, though.

“Renegotiate, no, but play a round of golf as repayment? That’d be pretty cool,” Kennedy told Andrew Siciliano.

Byron Kennedy did NOT want money from the @Buccaneers for that football. BUT, he tells me he does have one request. Can we make this happen, @TomBrady ??@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/k6sQB16yMj — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 25, 2021

It’d be pretty cool if Tom Brady obliged. He plays plenty of golf during the off-season, anyways.

It’s also worth noting the fan seems like a pretty stand-up guy. He gave the ball back to Tom Brady without much of a fight and now just requests a round of golf with the NFL legend.

Will Brady meet the request and hit the links? We hope so.