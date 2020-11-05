The Saints Can Make NFL History Against Tom Brady On Sunday

When the New Orleans Saints take the field this weekend they’ll have a chance to make history. It might sound crazy, but Tom Brady has never been swept by a division rival in his career.

Brady has spent the majority of his NFL career beating down the Bills, Dolphins and Jets. This year is a bit different since he’s now in the NFC South, the home of the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints.

In his first showdown with the Saints this season, Brady had 239 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. To be fair, it was his first game as a member of the Buccaneers.

This time around should be different since the Buccaneers have been playing great football over the past few weeks. Nonetheless, the Saints will be motivated to hand Brady a broom this Sunday so he can start sweeping.

Random @NFL note to change the subject… If the Saints beat the Buccaneers Sunday, it will mark the FIRST time Tom Brady would be swept by a division rival in his 19 years as an @NFL starting QB.@NFLResearch — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 4, 2020

It’d be an incredible achievement if Brady can finish his professional career without getting swept by a division rival. We just don’t see that happen when a player spends as much time in the league as Brady has.

Brady should have some extra assistance this weekend since Antonio Brown is set to make his debut. They’ll try to recapture the magic they had last year in their one game together on the Patriots.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Saints game is at 8:20 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.