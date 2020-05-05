There Are 2 Favorites For NFL Comeback Player Of The Year

Last season, Ryan Tannehill revitalized his career with the Tennessee Titans en route to being named the Comeback Player of the Year. So, who will win the award next season?

It’s obviously very early in the offseason and it’s tough to pinpoint which players will bounce back from the previous year, but there are two favorites for the award. One candidate retired from football after the 2018 season, and the other suffered a season-ending elbow injury in 2019.

That’s right, Rob Gronkowski and Ben Roethlisberger are the two favorites to win Comeback Player of the Year. Technically speaking, the odds-on favorite is Gronkowski by a hair.

Gronkowski has +300 odds to win Comeback Player of the Year, meanwhile Roethlisberger is close behind with +400 odds. These odds are provided by DraftKings.

Rob Gronkowski favored to win comeback player of the year https://t.co/gKXWb1pv99 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 5, 2020

Winning this award would be quite the achievement for Gronkowski, who came out of retirement this offseason to reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

The same can be said for Roethlisberger, especially when you consider how hard he’s been rehabbing at this stage in his career.

Other candidates for the award at this moment include Derwin James, Alex Smith, Matthew Stafford and J.J. Watt.

Who do you think will win Comeback Player of the Year?