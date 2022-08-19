There's A Wild Tom Brady Theory Going Viral Today

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the Washington Football Team during the first half of the NFC Wild Card playoff game at FedExField on January 09, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has been away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for over a week. When asked about his absence Thursday, head coach Todd Bowles was noncommittal about a return date.

"We'll see," Bowles said. "We'll talk about it next week. Not concerned about it right now. We're trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said 'sometime after Tennessee.' There's no definitive date for me. But we'll check on it, we'll keep in touch and we'll find out."

It's been widely reported that Brady is away from the team due to personal reasons.

Since there has been so much silence surrounding Brady's absence, conspiracy theories have been circulating on Twitter. The latest theory involves FOX's The Masked Singer.

Brady signed a contract with FOX to eventually become the network's lead NFL analyst. Though there's no confirmation he's on The Masked Singer, his partnership with FOX is one reason why fans believe this theory could be true.

Another reason why this theory is gaining training is because the filming dates for The Masked Singer line up with Brady's absence.

This theory is a bit odd, but it would be hilarious if this is why Brady's away from the team.

The Buccaneers are expected to announce an update on Brady following their second preseason game.