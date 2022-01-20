There’s Growing Speculation That Tom Brady Could Retire This Year

Tom Brady is playing so well this season that NFL fans aren’t even questioning if he’ll retire this offseason. That being said, a few of his former teammates believe that’s exactly what will happen in a few months from now.

Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich shared his thoughts on why Brady could retire earlier this week. He said it ultimately comes down to Brady having nothing left to prove.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Tom Brady decided to walk away (this offseason) and do whatever he wants to do,” Ninkovich said on ESPN’s Get Up.”Right now, Tom is in bonus time. How many 44-year-old quarterbacks have we seen throw for the amount of yards and touchdowns? He’ll be 45 in August. So, at this point right now, what else does he have to prove to anybody? What else does he have to check off the list?”

Former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria made similar comments during Wednesday’s edition of the “Merloni & Fauria” show.

“It would not surprise me if, April, there was like a statement released from Brady expressing his gratitude, love and appreciation for both teams that he played with, all the coaches that mentored him, and the owners of the teams that he played for, his family, his parents, his kids, his baby mama, everybody,” Fauria said, via Audacy.

The majority of the sports world would be stunned if Brady retires this offseason.

In 17 games this season, Brady had 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns. Those are MVP numbers from a quarterback who’s 44 years old.

Of course, the retirement talk will have to stay on hold for now since the Buccaneers are still in the playoffs.

We’ll see if Brady can lead the Buccaneers to yet another NFC Championship appearance.