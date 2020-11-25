There’s Reportedly Tension Between Bruce Arians And Tom Brady

The sky isn’t falling in Tampa, but it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows either. Although the Buccaneers are a playoff-caliber team at this moment, there appears to be a rift between Bruce Arians and Tom Brady.

Despite his greatness, Brady has been wildly inconsistent in his first year with the Buccaneers. Sometimes it looks like he’s in his prime, other times he looks ready for retirement. It’s just been that type of season for the six-time champion.

While the Buccaneers still own a solid 7-4 record at the moment, there is a storyline worth monitoring as we inch closer to the playoffs.

According to ESPN insider Dan Graziano, there might be tension between Arians and Brady. This comes down to Brady not being consistent with a stacked roster that he had some control over.

“Brady had the ability to direct how the roster was constructed to a certain extent. Leonard Fournette, LeSean McCoy, Rob Gronkowski and, most prominently, Antonio Brown, a player who Bruce Arians was on record in the offseason as not wanting. He’s on the team because Brady wanted him. If you’re Arians, you’re saying ‘This is what you wanted. We got you everything you asked for. Why aren’t you delivering? Why doesn’t it look like it looks in practice?’ So I think you’re seeing some frustration bubble to the surface.”

.@DanGrazianoESPN is hearing rumors that the tension between Tom Brady and Bruce Arians might be real. pic.twitter.com/vXSAAgA2SA — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 25, 2020

Over the last three weeks, Brady has thrown five interceptions. The NFL world isn’t accustomed to him being careless in the football. On the other hand, Arians’ system is all about taking risks down the seams.

Tampa Bay has a tough challenge ahead of itself this weekend, as it’ll have to take on Kansas City in what should be the best matchup that Week 12 has to offer.

Arians and Brady need to be on the same page if they want to take down Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.