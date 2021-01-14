The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Thursday Injury Update For Bucs RB Ronald Jones

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hands off to Ronald Jones II during a game against the Vikings.TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands off to Ronald Jones #27 against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Last weekend before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off against the Washington Football Team, the Bucs received some bad news.

Running back Ronald Jones tweaked his quad and was unable to play in the game as a result. Leonard Fournette took over and performed well as the Buccaneers took down Washington to advance to the divisional round.

With the win, the Buccaneers set up another date with the New Orleans Saints. If Tampa Bay wants to defeat New Orleans, it will be all hands on deck.

Thankfully, the team received good news about Jones on the injury front. He returned to practice on Thursday afternoon – albeit in a limited capacity.

Tampa Bay and New Orleans faced off twice during the regular season. It didn’t go too well for the Buccaneers who lost both games.

In the first game of the season, New Orleans took down Tampa Bay by a final score of 34-23. Just a few weeks later, the Saints blew out the Buccaneers 38-3 after harassing Tom Brady all game long.

Having Ronald Jones back in the starting lineup would be a good start for the Buccaneers as they look to take down New Orleans for the first time this season.

New Orleans and Tampa Bay face off on Sunday night at 6:40 p.m. ET on FOX.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.