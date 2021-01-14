Thursday Injury Update For Bucs RB Ronald Jones

Last weekend before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off against the Washington Football Team, the Bucs received some bad news.

Running back Ronald Jones tweaked his quad and was unable to play in the game as a result. Leonard Fournette took over and performed well as the Buccaneers took down Washington to advance to the divisional round.

With the win, the Buccaneers set up another date with the New Orleans Saints. If Tampa Bay wants to defeat New Orleans, it will be all hands on deck.

Thankfully, the team received good news about Jones on the injury front. He returned to practice on Thursday afternoon – albeit in a limited capacity.

Here’s today’s Bucs-Saints injury report, showing Ronald Jones as a limited participant. pic.twitter.com/RPK8NdQHah — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 14, 2021

Tampa Bay and New Orleans faced off twice during the regular season. It didn’t go too well for the Buccaneers who lost both games.

In the first game of the season, New Orleans took down Tampa Bay by a final score of 34-23. Just a few weeks later, the Saints blew out the Buccaneers 38-3 after harassing Tom Brady all game long.

Having Ronald Jones back in the starting lineup would be a good start for the Buccaneers as they look to take down New Orleans for the first time this season.

New Orleans and Tampa Bay face off on Sunday night at 6:40 p.m. ET on FOX.