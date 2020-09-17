Thursday Morning Injury Update For Bucs WR Chris Godwin

Michael Thomas wasn’t the only star receiver to emerge from Sunday’s Bucs-Saints game worse for wear. Tampa Bay wideout Chris Godwin emerged from the game with a potential concussion.

Unfortunately, as of Thursday morning it doesn’t look like Godwin has improved. According to Bucs insider Greg Auman, Godwin was absent from practice on Thursday morning. He is still in concussion protocol.

Godwin had six catches for 79 yards in the Bucs’ 34-23 loss to the Saints on Sunday. He played 94-percent of Tampa Bay’s snaps in the game.

The injury to Godwin comes at an inopportune time for the Bucs. They open up at home against the Carolina Panthers, who already look much improved from last year. Carolina will be throwing everything at the Bucs defense in an effort to stave off the dreaded 0-2 start.

No Chris Godwin at Bucs practice this morning, so he remains in concussion protocol and a big question mark for Sunday’s home opener against Carolina. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 17, 2020

Chris Godwin was the surprise breakout star of the 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In just 14 games in the high-octane offense, he record 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns. For his efforts, the former third-round pick made his first Pro Bowl.

Bucs QB Tom Brady joined the team in part to get the ball into the hands of some of the best receivers the league has to offer. But injuries appear to already be threatening to make things a lot harder.

Such is life in the NFL.

Will we see Chris Godwin take the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend?