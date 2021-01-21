Thursday Morning Update On Bucs WR Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown was pretty much a non-factor in their Divisional Round win over the New Orleans Saints. But he might be a non-factor in the NFC Championship Game for a different reason.

According to Bucs insider Greg Auman, Antonio Brown was not at practice with the team on Thursday. He noted that the team has listed him as day-to-day with a knee injury.

Brown had one reception for 10 yards against the Saints this past Sunday. He ended up seeing the field for just 40-percent of the team’s snaps, his lowest total this season.

Brown was a little more effective against the Washington Football Team in the Wildcard Round. He recorded two catches for 49 yards and a touchdown plus a 22-yard run in their 31-23 win.

No Antonio Brown again at Bucs practice today. He’s day to day, but wasn’t out there during window open to the media today. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 21, 2021

Antonio Brown’s contributions to 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers were largely limited. Despite playing only eight games, he didn’t exactly make the most of his time on the field.

Brown had 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns, with nearly half of that production coming in Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Maybe you can attribute that limited production to the litany of elite weapons the Bucs already had.

Whatever the case may be, it doesn’t seem like the Bucs really needed him. Maybe they can go into Lambeau Field and beat the Packers without him.

Will Antonio Brown play in the NFC Championship Game?