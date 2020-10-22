Thursday Practice Update For Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced injury updates for quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski on Thursday. Both appear to be good to go.

Brady missed Wednesday’s practice, but wasn’t listed with an injury. It’s now been made clear the Bucs gave him a rest day. Brady returned to practice on Thursday and will play this coming Sunday.

Gronkowski, meanwhile, is dealing with an injury. The former star tight end is pushing through a right shoulder injury. He’s had the injury for some time now, but continues to play through it. It appears he’ll do the same this weekend.

Gronkowski also returned to the Bucs’ practice on Thursday. All signs indicate Brady and Gronkowski will suit up and play for Tampa Bay this coming weekend.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bounced back from a crucial Week 5 loss to the Chicago Bears with a blowout win over the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday. They’ll look to continue that momentum into the weekend.

Tom Brady and the Bucs take on the Las Vegas Raiders at the brand new Allegiant Stadium this Sunday. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, but has since been moved to the Sunday afternoon lineup.

The Raiders placed offensive tackle Trent Brown on the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday. The NFL subsequently moved the Bucs-Raiders game out of the Sunday Night Football slot – replacing it with Cardinals-Seahawks – to ensure a game can actually take place that night. Right now, the plan is for the Bucs and Raiders to still play on Sunday.