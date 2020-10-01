Thursday Update For Bucs Running Back Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette may have found a comfortable new team with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the same injuries that have hampered his career are continuing to plague him.

As of Thursday, Fournette is being limited at Bucs practice to rehab work on an injured ankle. His chances of playing the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend don’t look good based on the latest reports.

Appearing on SiriusXM NFL on Wednesday, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said he wasn’t optimistic about Fournette heading into Week 4. He was similarly concerned over injured wideout Chris Godwin.

Fournette had his breakout performance for the Bucs in Week 2, logging 12 carries for 103 yards and two TDs in a 31-17 win over the Carolina Panthers. But he got only seven carries for 15 yards the following week.

.@Buccaneers HC @BruceArians told Bill Polian & me on @SiriusXMNFL that he wasn't optimistic about Chris Godwin (hamstring) or Leonard Fournette (ankle) playing Sunday vs. the @Chargers, BA wonders whether Godwin's injury was altitude-related from last Sunday's game in Denver — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) October 1, 2020

Fortunately for the Bucs, they have one of the best committees of running backs in the league. Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy and rookie Ke’Shawn Vaughn will all be ready to pick up the slack if Fournette can’t go on Sunday.

Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette are again just spectators at Bucs practice today. Didn’t see Scotty Miller yet. Sean Murphy-Bunting looks like he’s making progress. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 1, 2020

Fournette will need to make a lot of progress these next few days if they want him ready for their fifth game. After Sunday’s game against LA they’ll only have a few days before they play the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.

Tampa Bay currently boasts a 2-1 record – a one-game lead in the NFC South. They don’t get their bye until Week 13. So there won’t be much of a chance to get healthy before the meat of their schedule.

Will the Bucs miss Leonard Fournette against the Chargers this weekend?