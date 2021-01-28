Thursday Update On Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown’s health is still a major question with just over a week to go until Super Bowl LV.

Brown missed the NFC Championship with an undisclosed knee injury. Luckily, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t skip a beat as they went on to beat the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl.

We’re just over a week away until Super Bowl LV kicks off, but Brown’s health remains a concern. To make matters worse, the Bucs wideout reportedly missed the team’s Thursday practice.

Luckily, the big game isn’t this weekend. Brown still has plenty of time to try and get healthy before next weekend’s showdown, but right now there isn’t much to be optimistic about.

“Reporters at the open portion of practice noted wide receiver Antonio Brown and linebacker Lavonte David were missing along with safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr,” writes Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

This doesn’t sound too promising, but there’s still over a week left until Super Bowl LV. This extra week of practice could be used as rest for banged-up players, Brown included.

The former superstar wide receiver didn’t play a single snap in the NFC Championship, but it didn’t matter much for the Bucs. Even without Brown, Tom Brady has plenty of weapons to work with in the passing game.

Tampa Bay will need to be at full strength when it takes on Kansas City, though. We’ll find out next week if Brown’s able to give it a go in Super Bowl LV.