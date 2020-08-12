Titans WR Shares His Simple Advice From Tom Brady

For young NFL players, the opportunity to talk shop with Tom Brady is a big deal. Brady usually shares some advice or motivation during these conversations.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown was one of the most impressive performers in the NFL last season as a rookie. Brown caught 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns.

Before he even played a down in a regular season game, Brown had the chance to speak with the legendary Brady during Titans-Patriots joint practices last summer. During their chat, Brady shared a simple, but effective tip with Brown.

Via Titans.com:

“He told me: Work on the things you know you need improvement on, so you won’t have no weakness,” Brown recalled. “Everybody works hard, but everybody knows what their weakness is. Work on your weakness so you have no weakness.”

Now, Brown is starting from a pretty good base when it comes to sharpening his game. Already, he’s one of the most promising young wideouts in the NFL.

Still, he says he’s spent the offseason trying to hone his skills and make himself even better for 2020.

“I am definitely in a better place (physically), and I’m in a better shape mentally as well,” Brown said, via the team website. “Last year I was flying and going places, and I never could really sit still and put in the work.

“So I had time (this offseason) to get my feet up under me, and I really put in the work to get myself in the best shape possible coming into camp. It is only going to get tougher – we are going to Denver (in Week One), and the air is really thin up there.” Tom Brady would be proud.

[ 247Sports ]