Todd Bowles Announce Positive Russell Gage Update

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is carted off the field after suffering an injury against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off the field in a stretcher on Monday night. He was unable to get up after a nasty collision.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gage announced that he's doing well.

"I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I," Gage wrote. "I just wanted to let you all know that I’m doing great and in great spirits! Thank you!"

Roughly an hour after Gage posted this message on Twitter, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles provided a new update on the slot receiver.

Bowles told reporters that Gage will be released from the hospital today. Although he suffered a concussion, his neck turned out to be fine.

This is great news for Gage and the Buccaneers.

Gage, a five-year veteran, just completed his first season with the Buccaneers. He had 51 catches for 426 yards and five touchdowns.

Hopefully, Gage will get back to 100 percent very soon.